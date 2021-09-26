PEZA assures alliance workers’ rights protection

Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Director General Charito Plaza clarified that the proposed Alliance for Industrial Peace and Program (AIPP) neither intends to remove jurisdiction over labor disputes from the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) nor aims to prejudice the constitutional and statutory rights of workers in the economic zones.

Plaza made the statement after labor groups expressed concern on the AIPP, noting that this would further restrict union organizing in economic zones.

Plaza said that in partnership with the Philippine National Police (PNP), the AIPP is the proposed successor of the now defunct Joint Industrial Peace Council (JIPCO) that has for its primary object the preemption and prevention of crimes, of whatever nature, within the economic zones as it carries out its mandate of promoting and maintaining industrial peace.

She said this aims not only to safeguard the rights of the workers guaranteed them by the Constitution and the law, but also to secure their lives and property.

“Peace and security are important factors of investment to all PEZA-registered enterprises so they can be viable with their operations in the Philippines as they compete in the global market. Through the AIPP and its IRR (implementing rules and regulations), we believe this will harness the ease of doing business (EODB) in our zones as we implement the township concept and help provide a safe and secure ecozone environment for all of the Filipino and foreign workers, locators, and investors in ecozones,” said Plaza.

“PEZA assures that its policies are aligned with that of the DoLE and International Conventions and Trade Policies, particularly in the areas of human rights, labor, environmental protection and good governance,” she noted.

According to her, various measures and policies are in place in order to ensure that the constitutional and statutory rights of the workers are upheld and promoted in the economic zones.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Plaza added that labor-related seminars and training are also continuously being conducted in order to raise awareness among the workers and management of their rights, duties and obligations.