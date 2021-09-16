PEZA launches online payment system for members

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has partnered with MyEG Philippines, Inc., an electronic solutions provider for the implementation of its new and improved online payment service.

“Pursuant to the government’s digital transformation strategy and in line with PEZA’s advocacy of pivoting from manual to online processes, PEZA embarks on an online payment solution for its clients through MyEG to afford greater convenience to the public and to mitigate incidents of breaches,” said Peza Director General Plaza in a statement on Thursday.

Plaza earlier signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with MyEG PH Chief Executive Officer Ann Saldana.

Through the partnership, PEZA is now able to provide its members a safe and efficient online payment facility to conveniently settle and pay various fees which includes advance payment, fines and penalties, admin fee, import cargo processing fee, registration application fee, start of commercial operation application fee, expansion of production capacity application fee, letter of authority processing fee, constructive/indirect export processing fee, availment of incentives processing fee, certification/true copies processing fee, boatnote, PEZA seal, and new project application fee.

To do this, PEZA members need to go to http://www.peza.gov.ph and choose EPCS (Electronic Payment & Collection System) under PEZA Online.

Previously, PEZA’s 4,665 companies pay for their application fees, processing fees, licenses, taxes, and system fees either by going to the PEZA Head Office, through PEZA zones, or the joint PEZA-Customs Offices at the ports either via cash or company cheque.

“It is our pleasure to work with PEZA on providing an efficient government service and the ease of doing business to its members. This partnership will be beneficial to PEZA members as they no longer need to go to the PEZA office and perform payments,” said Saldana.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }