PFFM 2023 ATTRACTS THREE MORE PARTNERSHIPS

MANILA, Philippines, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The highly-anticipated Philippine Furniture Furnishings Market (PFFM) has been given a further boost with the support and collaboration of three more prestigious associations in the Philippines.



PFFM press conference attended by APMHRP, HRAP, PHOA, PRA, SHDA and Derrisen in Metro Manila, Philippines.

A signing of MOU of Cooperation took place on May 5 in Manila between PFFM organizer, Derrisen, and Association of Purchasing Managers of Hotels and Restaurants of the Philippines (APMHRP), Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) and Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA).

PFFM, a first of its kind furniture import sourcing trade show in the Philippines, will be held on 5-7 July 2023 at SMX Convention Centre, Metro Manila.

“The PFFM will be an excellent platform for sourcing and networking opportunities for suppliers from both the Philippines and other ASEAN countries that offer the latest trend of high-quality furniture and furnishing products at competitive prices,” said APMHRP President Lorna M Azarias.

“This exciting event promises to showcase the best of the country’s furniture and furnishings industry, and we are proud to be a part of it. PFFM is an excellent opportunity for local furniture and furnishings manufacturers to showcase their products and connect with potential customers and partners from around the world,” said PRA President Rosemarie B Ong.

Meanwhile, Ar Leonardo B Dayao Jr, National President of SHDA said: “We are happy to link with PFFM especially as the pandemic has opened up a need for more housing, and consequently, furniture and furnishings. The trend right now is towards fully furnished, ready to move in housing, so PFFM comes at an opportune time.”

The three associations will lend their support in promoting PFFM to their members by inviting them to the event to source furniture and furnishings products for their companies.

“We are excited to organize this import sourcing trade show whereby PFFM 2023 will bring in companies to the Philippines to offer quality and diverse products to the market, and at the same time, encourage more business connections between the local players and international participants,” says Vicky Tan, PFFM Project Director, Derrisen Sdn Bhd, the organizer of PFFM.

In March 2023, a first signing of MOU took place between PFFM organizer, the Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) and Hotel & Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP).

For more information, visit PFFM website (www.pffmfurniture.com) and follow PFFM on social media (FB, Link-in and Instagram)

About Philippine Furniture Furnishings Market (PFFM)

Philippines Furniture Furnishing Market (PFFM), a first-of-its-kind furniture import sourcing trade show aims to bring together furniture companies from Asia regions to provide an effective and efficient trading platform for new business opportunities in the Filipino market, offering diverse choices of high-quality furniture and furnishing products to fulfil the sourcing needs of local market.

About Derrisen Sdn Bhd

A Malaysian-based company, Derrisen is a specialist in delivering impactful trade events and conferences for businesses and industries to create sustainable high performance and growth.

Derrisen is helmed by a deeply passionate and experienced team of event strategists to deliver leading industry and lifestyle portfolios in Southeast Asia to help our clients achieve their business goals and shared purpose of building positive relationships for long- term success.

Association of Purchasing Managers of Hotels and Restaurants of the Philippines (APMHRP)

APMHRP is a non-stock and non-profit organization composed of Purchasing Directors and Purchasing Managers from prestigious hotels, restaurants, resorts, and airline catering. It aims to create a friendly and professional relationship to foster the free exchange of ideas and experiences and professionalize the hotel purchasing career.

About The Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA)

The Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) Inc. is the Philippines’ leading association of property and mass housing developers, whose mission is to unite all registered subdivision and condominium developers nationwide and to champion the welfare.

About The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA)

The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) represents nearly 80% of the retail industry, effectively represents their collective interest with government and private organizations for the implementation of policies and programs conducive to the industry’s growth and development.