Pfizer Launches AF Journey Website To Improve Atrial Fibrillation Health Literacy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pfizer Malaysia launched the new Atrial Fibrillation (AF) awareness website, www.afjourney.com.my, together with the National Heart Association of Malaysia (NHAM) and Malaysia Stroke Council (MSC). Atrial Fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat where the heart may not pump enough oxygen-rich blood out to the body.The website sheds light on AF and the stroke connection and features Holographic Augmented Reality Videogram (H.A.R.V) for an immersive experience to visualize the innerworkings of Atrial Fibrillation.



From left to right: Luksanawan Thangbaipool, Country Manager, Pfizer Malaysia, Brunei, and Pakistan, Dr. Ma Soot Keng, Council Member, National Heart Association of Malaysia; Professor Dr. Hoo Fan Kee, President, Malaysia Stroke Council and Dr. Sharlini T. Surendran, Country Medical Director, Pfizer Malaysia at the Pfizer Atrial Fibrillation Website Launch.

“The website serves to educate patients and caregivers directly and is a useful tool for cardiologists, neurologists, and other HCPs to leverage when educating their patients. We are proud to be working with the NHAM and the MSC to expand access to information on AF, stroke, and other heart-related diseases,” said Luksanawan Thangpaibool, Country Manager and Cluster Lead, Pfizer Malaysia, Brunei & Pakistan.

Dr Ma Soot Keng, Council Member from the National Heart Association of Malaysia shared, “Patient’s health literacy is important to help catch symptoms early onm AF also takes a significant toll—not just on the patient but also on support system. We want patients to understand AF and the importance of early detection.”

Professor Dr Hoo Fan Kee, the President of the Malaysia Stroke Council elaborated, “Studies have shown that AF increases the risk of stroke and is also associated with older age, male sex, hypertension, and ischaemic heart disease. AF imposes substantial morbidity burdens and poor health-related quality of life and significantly increases the risk of stroke.”

The positive outcome of driving awareness through the website and H.A.R.V. is to ensure AF patients are easily identified and seek early health to avoid life threatening consequences. The cost burden from non-communicable diseases can also be reduced and managed in the coming years.

To learn more about Atrial Fibrillation, please visit https://www.afjourney.com.my .

