PFT appoints Shahram Mani as Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of the Supply Chain Automation platform CLEAR®, appointed Shahram Mani to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer, part of the executive leadership team reporting to the Global CEO, Ramki Sankaranarayanan. In his new role, Shahram will lead key priorities across revenue-related functions, go-to-market strategy, and growth engines worldwide, including the PFT’s global and regional network of partnerships. Shahram most recently served as the President and Chief Revenue Officer for the Apolis Corporation and its subsidiary, Kinestry. Before that, he held various leadership positions with Accenture, Cognizant, and HCL Technologies, focusing on top-line growth, practice development, profit & loss (P&L) management, and go-to-market strategies worldwide.



Shahram Mani

Shahram has over 24 years of experience in Technology Solutions and Information Technology (IT) Services across Media & Entertainment and High-Tech verticals. He brings an extensive track record of sales performance and customer relationship management across a broad range of technology businesses, including Cloud, AI, and Supply Chain Management platforms.

“I am delighted to join the PFT team and look forward to growing our global business to new heights. Our AI-first products and services portfolio backed by cutting-edge technology is table stakes for a modern, agile enterprise,” stated Shahram Mani, PFT’s newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer. “Now more than ever, with changing consumer demand, there is a need for a revolution in the media supply chain models to keep pace with the shift. With CLEAR® Supply Chain Automation platform, PFT unlocks substantial business value for its customers.”

“Solving for our customers by building a world-class organization is a strategic imperative. Shahram’s extensive industry experience, proven leadership, and track record in revenue growth and customer success will be a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and Global CEO at PFT. “We are thrilled to have Shahram lead us through this next major milestone and growth phase.”

Shahram holds a Master of Science in Information Systems Management from Northwestern University and an MBA from Purdue University.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR®, for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the Cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

PFT is the technology subsidiary of Prime Focus, a global leader in M&E industry services. For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com.

Press Contacts:

T Shobhana

Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing

Prime Focus Technologies

Los Angeles, CA

t.shobhana@primefocus.com