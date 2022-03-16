P&G and WEConnect provide business network, training, and mentorship for women entrepreneurs in Singapore

19 women entrepreneurs in Singapore graduated from the 4 th annual P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy in a virtual graduation ceremony today.

Graduation ceremony was graced by Ms. Rahayu Mahzam, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Communications and Information.

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and WEConnect International successfully concluded the fourth edition of the flagship P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy in Singapore today. This year, 19 women entrepreneurs participated in a wide range of training and development courses on topics such as business growth strategies, brand building, leadership skills, human resources, and procurement.

The virtual graduation ceremony was graced by Ms. Rahayu Mahzam, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Communications and Information. She appreciated the commitment and efforts of organizations like P&G in bridging the gender economic gap towards a fairer and more inclusive society for all in Singapore.

Sharing her comments during the ceremony, Ms. Rahayu Mahzam said, “SMEs represent a majority of Singapore’s economy, with many impacted by the headwinds caused by the ongoing pandemic. I’m heartened to see the women business community taking active steps to upskill and improve. I’m also encouraged that P&G and WEConnect International, through the Women Entrepreneurs Academy, have leaned in to support budding women entrepreneurs to return to the workplace. This is in line with the Singapore Government’s commitment to build a fair, inclusive and progressive workplace for women.”

A joint survey conducted by P&G and WEConnect International with responses from women business owners across the four editions of the P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy found that 95% of women entrepreneurs agree that having a strong support network and access to coaching and training was key to developing their business. However, only 38% currently have such access and mentors.

“Women-owned businesses are one of the most underutilized drivers of innovation and job growth in both developed and emerging markets. By leveraging the power of female entrepreneurs, new ideas, products and services are launched into markets around the world. Indeed, in many parts of the world, women-owned businesses are a significant and reliable source of innovation in global value chains,” said WEConnect International CEO & Co-Founder Elizabeth A. Vazquez.

Mr. Magesvaran Suranjan, P&G President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, said, “Our vision is to create a more equal and inclusive world, inside and outside of our company. It is so important for companies like P&G to actively help empower women-owned businesses and provide opportunities for them to thrive. I’m proud to see our Academy support women-led businesses in Singapore for the fourth year in a row. We look forward to seeing these inspiring women and their businesses go from strength to strength.”

For the first time this year, in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmCham Singapore), a member from the cohort was selected to win a complimentary AmCham Membership. Presented by Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei, Chief Executive Officer, AmCham Singapore, the membership presents additional opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration.

Since its inception in 2016, the P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy has been conducted not just in Singapore but in other countries globally including China, India, Japan, South Africa, and Indonesia.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About WEConnect International

WEConnect International is a member-led, global non-profit that brings motivated, large corporate, multilateral and government buyers together with qualified women-owned suppliers around the world. It works with over 160 multinational buying organizations, with over $1 trillion in annual purchasing power combined, that have committed to sourcing more products and services from women-owned businesses based in over 130 countries. WEConnect International identifies, educates, registers and certifies women’s business enterprises based outside of the U.S. that are at least 51% owned, managed and controlled by one or more women. WEConnect International provides certification in over 50 countries that represent over 65 percent of the world’s population.

About P&G and WEConnect International’s Survey

Survey was conducted by P&G and WEConnect International in November 2021. The survey data quoted is based on all responses received from a total of 21 respondents. All respondents are past and present participants in the P&G Academy for Women Entrepreneurs and represent a range of different industry sectors and business sizes.

