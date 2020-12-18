P&G Commits to 2,021 Acts of Good in 2021 and Inspires Millions through Lead with Love Campaign

P&G and its brands will make their next wave of donations for COVID-19 relief including health, hygiene and cleaning products, PPE and financial support worth tens of millions of dollars as the first “acts of good” for 2021.

Lead with Love campaign unites P&G’s longstanding and ongoing Citizenship efforts of Community Impact, Equality & Inclusion, and Environmental Sustainability.

Unveiled through a powerful new creative film, “Emotions,” P&G invites everyone to make 2021 the year we all come together to do more and do better.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is announcing a commitment to 2,021 acts of good for 2021, starting with its next major wave of contributions of health, hygiene and cleaning products, personal protective equipment (PPE), and financial support collectively worth tens of millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief efforts.

These acts of good represent the next chapter of P&G’s Lead with Love consumer campaign, which includes a call to action to make 2021 the year we all come together to do more and do better – for communities, equality and our planet. P&G is bringing this to life through a new Lead with Love film, “Emotions,” which highlights the eight emotions humans are born with and why love is the most powerful.

“P&G people believe we have a responsibility to society, and we will continue to step up and step forward to use our reach and resources to be both a force for good and a force for growth,” said David Taylor, P&G Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As the world turns to 2021, P&G is committing to lead through acts of good that will have a lasting, positive impact on people and communities around the world.”

P&G is mobilizing the power and reach of its trusted brands to deliver on its commitment of 2,021 acts of good. These acts will include new programs that will be announced throughout the year, as well as longstanding programs which will have new impacts in 2021. For example:

In Asia Pacific , the Middle East & Africa , P&G will continue distributing products and PPE to underserved communities, with ongoing support for partner organizations focused on disaster relief, gender equality and environmental sustainability. In Singapore , P&G will continue partnering with organizations like Habitat for Humanity to improve living conditions for vulnerable community members locally and in the region. P&G Singapore employees will provide hundreds of hours of skills-based volunteering via our P&G Pro Bono School with short-term consulting to non-profit organizations in areas such as sales, analytics, HR and marketing.

, the & , P&G will continue distributing products and PPE to underserved communities, with ongoing support for partner organizations focused on disaster relief, gender equality and environmental sustainability. In , P&G will continue partnering with organizations like Habitat for Humanity to improve living conditions for vulnerable community members locally and in the region. P&G Singapore employees will provide hundreds of hours of skills-based volunteering via our P&G Pro Bono School with short-term consulting to non-profit organizations in areas such as sales, analytics, HR and marketing. Pampers will continue its commitment to giving every baby the best start in life. For the tiniest babies who are born extremely premature, Pampers is providing its smallest diapers, specially designed to help enhance what’s vital for their early development like uninterrupted sleep and skin protection.

will continue its commitment to giving every baby the best start in life. For the tiniest babies who are born extremely premature, Pampers is providing its smallest diapers, specially designed to help enhance what’s vital for their early development like uninterrupted sleep and skin protection. Recognizing periods don’t stop during pandemics, Always and Whisper have already donated more than 40 million period products in response to COVID-19. In 2021, Always and Whisper will continue the “Keeping Girls in School” program and the 30+ year global Puberty & Confidence Education program, which reaches more than 18 million children, parents and teachers each year to give young people the knowledge they need to navigate puberty with confidence.

and have already donated more than 40 million period products in response to COVID-19. In 2021, Always and Whisper will continue the “Keeping Girls in School” program and the 30+ year global Puberty & Confidence Education program, which reaches more than 18 million children, parents and teachers each year to give young people the knowledge they need to navigate puberty with confidence. Pantene will continue to leverage its voice to remove cultural or social biases about hair that prevent people from expressing their true identity, from #HairHasNoGender in Europe and Canada to #HairWeGo in Japan . In addition to equality and inclusion, Pantene is also committed to reducing its footprint, including providing water-efficient products and waterless product innovation to help preserve and protect natural resources.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, P&G and our brands in Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa provided millions in product, PPE and monetary donations to support the most vulnerable,” said Magesvaran Suranjan, P&G President for Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. “We stepped up to support migrant workers in Singapore, mentored students and teachers in Indonesia, helped keep local businesses open in Thailand and India and provided health and hygiene education and facilities in the Philippines and Nigeria. We also quickly provided donations and relief efforts following tragedies like the Australian bushfires, Beirut explosion and natural disasters in India, the Philippines and Vietnam.

“As we enter the new year, we remain committed to using the power of our brands and our people as a leading force for good. In 2021 we will continue to support communities in need with programs like P&G Shiksha in India, will progress our Ambition 2030 goals for environmental sustainability and create a more equal and inclusive society through our #WeSeeEqual program.”

P&G has supported communities and consumers through unexpected challenges for more than 180 years – and stepped up to provide significant support for COVID-19 relief, equality and the environment in 2020. In addition to donating tens of millions of dollars in funds, product, and in-kind support to provide COVID-19 relief this year, P&G established the Take On Race Fund, continued its series of films such as The Choice that shine a light on inequality, and achieved several important sustainability goals, including sending zero manufacturing waste to landfill across all P&G manufacturing sites globally. P&G also announced an acceleration of its climate actions through “It’s Our Home,” its newest climate commitment to be carbon neutral for the decade. Under the Lead with Love campaign efforts, P&G will further grow the reach and impact of positive action for communities, equality and the environment.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.