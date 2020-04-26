PGH received disinfecting apparatus from Villar Group

DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH)-designated Covid-19 referral center, Philippine General Hospital (PGH), has received the disinfecting apparatus from Manny Villar and the Villar Group for the use of the hospital with the approval of the DoH.

Recently, the Villar Group has also installed the disinfecting apparatus in Bataan General Hospital and the Philippine International Convention Center quarantine facility, which the Villar Group converted together with the Department of Public Works and Highways and EEI Corp.

Nine other hospitals also received the disinfecting apparatus, namely: Rereach Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Alabang, Las Piñas General Hospital, and Don Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan, Rizal Medical Center in Pasig, Quirino Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center and Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City, and San Lazaro Hospital and Santa Ana Hospital in Manila.