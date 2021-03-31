PH active cases hit record 130K, with 6128 new infections

CORONAVIRUS disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections in a single day have decreased to 6,128 but the total number of active cases hit an all-time high at 130,245, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Wednesday.

The active cases comprise 17.4 percent of the 747,288 total number of infections nationwide, the DoH said.

Positivity rate is also high, with nearly 8,000 of almost 40,000 samples tested or 20 percent yielding positive results.

Despite the high number of active cases, nearly 99 percent of them remain mild, moderate or asymptomatic, while the rest are severe or critical cases.

The number of dead is at 13,297, including 106 new ones for a case fatality rate of 1.78 percent, still below the 2.2 percent global standard.



Metro Manila hospitals are almost filled to capacity with 79 percent, 69 percent and 61 percent of intensive care unit, isolation and ward beds being utilized respectively.