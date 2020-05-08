PH ‘adapted well’ as healthcare system ‘not overwhelmed’ due to ECQ–expert

THE Philippines has “adapted well” as its health care capacity was “not overwhelmed” by the coronavirus disease 2019 (covid-19)due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) the government had enforced , an expert and consultant for the Interagency Taskforce on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) said on Friday.

Edcel Salvana, director of the Institute of Molecular Biology of the University of the Philippines-Manila (UP-Manila), said in a virtual press briefing the ECQ has “put the mitigation measures in place” so our healthcare system could cope with the “expected” surge of cases.

Dr. John Wong, an epidemiologist of the IATF sub-technical working group, said in previous media briefings that the country would see the emergence of a “third wave” of the pandemic once the ECQ gets lifted.

Salvana also said that the fact that the country has not breached the highest peak of cases recorded even though the testing capacity has increased exponentially was remarkable.

The molecular biologist is referring to the cases in March 31, when the country reported its single biggest increase to date — 538 new cases in a total of 2,084 — even if the Health Department is conducting “less than a thousand tests” that time.

“Ngayong nasa seven thousand tests a day na tayo, pero hindi pa rin natin nabe-breach yang 538 [cases], hindi na tayo lumalampas sa peak na yon (Now that we are doing 7,000 tests a day, we have not breached the 538 cases. We have not gone beyond that peak),” he said.

Thus, Salvana said the mitigation measures brought about by the ECQ, like physical distancing, enforced isolation, among others, made a dent in the virus cases.

“Ibig sabihin may epekto talaga ang ECQ (This means that ECQ really has an effect),” he said, “but of course hindi naman puwedeng forever ang ECQ [the ECQ can’t last forever], but at least it bought us [time] to prepare our health care system, and at the same time improve our testing to the point na mas marami na tayong nate-test [a lot of people are now being tested].”

The country saw its highest recovery count on Thursday at 112, raising the total to 1,618, even as the cases jumped to 10,343, including 685 deaths.