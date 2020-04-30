PH, ADB sign $200-M loan for social protection project

The Philippines has signed the previously announced $200-million loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) aimed at boosting the government’s financing for its unconditional emergency cash assistance to poor and vulnerable households hit hard by the quarantine measures imposed to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement of Thursday, the Department of Finance said the deal for the Social Protection Support Project (SPSP) was signed on Tuesday by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd and ADB Country Director for the Philippines Kelly Bird.

SPSP supports the government’s conditional cash transfer program, or the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The project aims to provide cash grants to beneficiary-families under the 4Ps covered by the emergency subsidies under Republic Act 11469, or the “Bayanihan To Heal As One Act.”

This loan will help bridge the immediate financing requirements of the government’s response to the public health crisis through the distribution through cash cards of cash grants to beneficiaries of the 4Ps.

The loan for the project, which carries a maturity period of 29 years, inclusive of an eight-year grace period, is expected to be disbursed by June this year.

“We thank the ADB for its swift and continuing support for the Duterte administration’s efforts to blunt the impact of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak on our people and the economy,” Dominguez was quoted as saying in the statement.

Meanwhile, ADB Vice President Ahmed Saeed was quoted as to have said that the Manila-based multilateral lender commended the Philippine government for rolling out the emergency subsidy program aimed at helping poor and vulnerable Filipinos get through the health and economic crisis as the pandemic curve is flattened.

“This $200-million loan to assist the government in financing Covid-19 cash grants to poor households under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program will help achieve this purpose,” he said.