PH adds 714 new Covid cases, tally now at 21,340

THE Department of Health (DoH) on Saturday has reported 714 more coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the country, bringing the nationwide tally to 21,340.

Of the new additions, 350 were tagged as “fresh cases”, or cases that were validated by the DoH Epidemiology bureau, while 364 were reported “late cases”, or cases that were four days old and beyond, but were newly validated, according to DoH.

Of the 313 “fresh cases”, 171 are from Central Visayas; 104 from Metro Manila, the epicenter of the virus in the country; and 75 were scattered in other regions in the country.

As for the “late cases”, 140 are from Metro Manila, while 224 are from the other regions.

Meanwhile, the total recovery tally is now at 4,441, with 111 patients surviving from the infection.

Seven more patients have died, raising the death toll to 994, DoH added.