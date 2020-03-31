PH Air Force aircraft use surges in fight against COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines—Aircraft use by the Philippine Air Force (PAF) has increased for civic missions related to the battle against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Recent missions involved transporting personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies and virus testing kits across the country.

As of March 27, the PAF ferried a total of 75,766 lbs of PPE and other medical supplies, PAF spokesperson Maj. Aris Galang said in a statement.

Aircraft most used for these included the NC212i light utility transport planes, C295 medium lift planes and C-130 cargo planes.

The PAF has also used its aircraft to shuttle to Manila stranded foreign and local tourists in provinces shut down by the enhanced community quarantine ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

On March 21 and 28, a C-130 plane flew to Fuzhou, China to pick up donations by a Filipino-Chinese company.

The donations included COVID-19 test kits, protective equipment and other medical supplies.

Government aircraft were expected to be used more frequently after the entire fleet of Lionair was grounded as a result of a crash involving one of its planes last weekend.

Lionair had earlier offered its planes to transport medical supplies across the country as its donation to the national effort to combat the disease.

