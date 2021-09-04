PH Air Force jets intercept ‘unknown aircraft’ off Pangasinan

Photo courtesy from Philippine Air Force

TWO Philippine Air Force (PAF) jets intercepted and chased away an “unknown aircraft” that was spotted off Pangasinan late this week, the PAF said on Saturday.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano, PAF spokesman, said that two Philippine Air Defense Control Center (PADCC) FA-50 jets stationed at the Air Defense Alert Center (ADAC) were deployed for visual identification to “scramble” an “unknown plane” that was flying within the Philippine Air Defense Identification Zone (PADIZ) at 21,000 feet and 265 knots heading northeast on Thursday morning.

“The general area was 120 nautical miles off Bolinao, Pangasinan,” Mariano said in a text message to The Manila Times.

He said that the Philippine jets intercepted the unidentified aircraft at 9:36 a.m.

Mariano said, however, that “four minutes into the intercept, the unknown aircraft changed direction towards the north and increased its speed to 400 knots and headed away from the Philippine airspace,” he said.

The chase lasted for nine minutes and it ended at 9:45 a.m.

The PAF did not release further details about the aircraft, including whether it was civilian or military.



“The visual identification of the unknown aircraft was not made due to the fact that it changed direction and accelerated, moving away from our airspace, but the sensors were tracking the said unknown aircraft all the time.” Mariano said.

When pressed about PAF’s radio contact with the unidentified aircraft, Mariano said: “No radio response from the unknown aircraft and this is not the first time that the FA-50 tried to intercept intruding aircraft since it’s acquisition.”

He said the two FA-50 jets of PADCC did not consider opening fire since their objective was to visually identify the plane.

“Our radars detected the said aircraft but it was not in any of the scheduled flights to enter our Air Defense Identification Zone. So, it was challenged through radio calls and other electronic means and simultaneous coordination with CAAP was done to identify the aircraft,” said Mariano.

CAAP is the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Mariano said that in the past decades, aircraft flying without clearance would willfully enter Philippine airspace knowing that they will not be challenged.

“Today our airspace is being closely monitored jointly by the Philippine Air Force and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines,” he said.

The Philippines acquired FA-50 jets from South Korea (SoKor) starting 2015 to boost its air defense capabilities amid security concerns, particularly in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).