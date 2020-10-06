PH Army commissions 2 light choppers for aviation regiment training

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine Army on Tuesday (Oct. 6) commissioned two light helicopters that will serve as its training platform as it seeks to acquire several more aircraft in the coming years.

Army Chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana led the commissioning of the two newly-donated R-44 Raven light training helicopters at the Aviation Regiment at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, the Army said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rotary aircrafts will be used for the training of incoming pilot students of the regiment, it said.

Sobejana also witnessed the closing ceremony of the Aviation Qualification Course where 16 new Army aviators graduated.

FEATURED STORIES

Some of them will undergo rotary wing aircraft training while the rest will be deployed to Visayas and Mindanao under the Special Mission Aviation Company.

“The Philippine Army envisions to meet this demand of rapid-response ground forces, supported by aviation capabilities,” Sobejana said.

“And, at the heart of this capability are the Army aviators. These pilots help the Force effectively respond to security requirements,” he said.

TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>