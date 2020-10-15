PH Army opens own coronavirus testing lab after getting DOH OK

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine Army opened its own molecular laboratory on Thursday (Oct. 15), a move that would boost the military’s capacity to fight the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The lab could process at least 90 tests per day. It will be available to the 104,000-strong Army personnel, civilian employees, their dependents and civilians authorized to access the facility for coronavirus tests, the Army said in a statement.

The molecular laboratory has been ready as early as July but it received its accreditation from the Department of Health to operate only recently.

Army chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana led the launch of the laboratory operations at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, the Army headquarters.

The military has been supporting the government’s COVID-19 response since the start of the pandemic.

Aside from manning some of the government’s quarantine facilities, the military has been helping the Philippine National Police man checkpoints. It has also been deploying aircraft, trucks and ships to support logistics operations and humanitarian efforts.

The Army currently has about over 100 COVID-19 cases.

