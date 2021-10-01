PH banks’ bad loans increase to P491B

Data issued on Friday by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed that the amount of bad loans in the Philippine banking sector has climbed to over P491 billion as of the end of August this year.

At the end of August, gross nonperforming loans (NPL) held by lenders have climbed by 61.28 percent to P491.92 billion, up from P304.99 billion a year earlier.

NPLs are past-due loans with an outstanding principal or interest balance of 30 days or more after the due date. This includes the outstanding balance of loans payable in monthly installments when three or more installments are in arrears.

According to the data, banks' total loan portfolio picked up by 1.41 percent to P10.89 trillion at the end of August from P10.74 trillion a year ago.

This translates to a gross nonperforming loan ratio of 4.51 percent, which is the same as in June but higher than the 2.84 percent recorded a year ago. This figure represents the percentage of problematic loans among all loans, including interbank loans.

The current NPL ratio is the highest it's been in nearly 13 years, or since September 2008, when it was 4.52 percent.

The central bank has said bad loans in the Philippine banking sector are anticipated to worsen this year and next, with their share of total loans likely to peak at 8.2 percent.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said banks expect their NPL ratio to be between 5 percent and 6 percent by the end of the year. It is expected to peak at 8.2 percent in 2022.

“The estimated NPL ratio this year and next year is significantly lower, and that experience the banking system during the Asian financial crisis,” Diokno pointed out, and “will decline in the years thereafter.”

He went on to say that the banking system's NPL ratio will remain in the single digits thanks to banks' prudent credit risk management standards and the implementation of the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act, which will give lenders a stand-by facility to offload non-performing assets if they experience a sharp increase.

FIST, which was passed into law on February 16, provides banks and other financial institutions with a legal framework as well as tax incentives to transfer nonperforming assets to special-purpose corporations known as FISTCs. It applies to assets that are nonperforming as of December 31, 2022, or before that date.

The central bank already issued the law's implementing rules and regulations via Circular 1117, which Diokno signed on May 27.