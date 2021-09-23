PH banks’ exposure to China short of 1% – BSP

Philippine banks have a limited exposure to the Chinese market, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), allaying concerns about the impact of property developer Evergrande’s reported problems in the industry.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Ma. Cynthia Sison, BSP deputy director for Supervisory Policy and Research Department, said Philippine banks are primarily domestic-oriented, with cross-border exposures or claims from counterparties in other countries accounting for 9.4 percent of total banking system assets.

“In terms of exposures to China, claims from counterparties based in China and its Special Administrative Regions is minimal at 0.86 percent of total banking system assets,” she noted.

Banks, Sison pointed out, are unlikely to make major investments in Chinese real estate since they are only permitted to do so for two reasons.

First, they can purchase real estate for their own use or to utilize as a banking facility. Second, they are permitted to own real estate assets obtained as part of a claim settlement or foreclosed real estate property.

“Banks are required under the law to dispose foreclosed real estate property within five years,” the central bank official mentioned.

Evergrande is drowning in debt, which might lead to a bankruptcy that would have a devastating impact on the world’s second largest economy and beyond, according to reports.



Capital Economics said that if Evergrande’s collapse has a substantial influence on the rest of the globe, it will be because it first creates either major financial upheaval within China or a property-led slowdown in Chinese economy.

“The latter is probably the bigger risk for the global recovery,” it underscored.

A restructuring of Evergrande or other indebted property developers in China, the London-based research consultancy firm pointed out, will be completed without huge ramifications for the rest of the world, except from some temporary market instability.

It cautioned that a property-driven collapse in China would likely rekindle worries of a hard landing, which, if the previous scare in 2015 is any indication, would rock global financial markets.

As a result, Capital Economics, said some economies are more vulnerable than others. When investor sentiment toward China deteriorates, history shows that emerging markets (EM) are the first to be targeted.

“What’s more, it is those EMs with the biggest current account deficits and largest short-term external debts that come under most pressure,” it emphasized.