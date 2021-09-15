PH bond market up in Q2 to P9.3 trillion

The Philippines’ local currency (LCY) bond market grew in the second quarter of the year, driven by the expansion of government bonds, a report released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) showed.

In its latest “Asia Bond Monitor,” the Manila-based lender said outstanding LCY bonds amounted to P9.3 trillion, up by 25.1 percent and 2.5 percent, a year and a quarter earlier, respectively.

Government bonds hit P7.8 trillion during the period, rising by 32.7 percent a year ago.

It was also higher by 3.9 percent from the P5.9 trillion in the first quarter.

“The increase in market size was mainly driven by Treasury bonds and augmented by BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) bills,” said the report.

Outstanding corporate bonds, however, which amounted to P1.5 trillion, declined by 3.6 percent year-on-year and 3.9 percent quarter-on-quarter.

“The decline was underpinned by the maturation of bonds amid low issuance volume during the quarter,” said the ADB.



In a separate statement, the ADB said outstanding LCY bonds in emerging East Asia rose to $21.1 trillion from $17.2 trillion a year ago at the end of June, on the back of the increase in government bond issuance.

Emerging East Asia comprises China, Hongkong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The ADB said governments continued to tap local currency bond markets to support pandemic containment and recover.

“The emergence of Covid-19 variants and renewed mobility restrictions in some places are stifling the earlier momentum toward a sustained recovery,” said ADB Acting Chief Economist Joseph Zveglich, Jr.

“However, financial conditions in emerging East Asian economies remain stable, even as they cope with the continuing uncertainty. Some central banks have used small-scale asset purchase programs to improve bond market liquidity and boost private investor confidence. Long-term debt is making up more of the region’s local and foreign currency debt structure, and the region’s sustainable bond markets are expanding,” Zveglich added.

According to the ADB, the market risks remain rooted in the resurgence of Covid-19 and its impact on the region’s economic recovery.

It added that the pandemic and the projected strong recovery in the United States could push further capital outflows and local currency depreciation that will increase external debt burdens.

The ADB said potentially higher US bond yields could spill over to the region and increase local currency financing costs.