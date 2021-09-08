PH bourse extends rebound for 2nd day

Late day buying on Wednesday enabled the Philippine stock index to extend its rebound by another day.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained 0.53 percent or 36.68 points to its intraday high of 6,949.39, while the wider All Shares climbed 0.25 percent or 10.53 points to finish at 4,286.29.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said the local bourse traded in the negative territory for most part of the trading day, as investors took in the recent shift of quarantine restriction in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The PSEi opened at 6,893.16 and fell to a day low of 6,865.03 before closing at its high.

“This came as investors digested the government’s decision to defer the implementation of GCQ (general community quarantine) with granular lockdowns in the NCR, leaving the region under MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine),” he explained.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday said the country’s capital region will remain under MECQ until September 15 and deferred the previous decision to pilot test granular lockdowns in the area.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan, meanwhile, said uncertainty continued to hound investors amid the spread of the Delta variant.



Abroad, Wall Street was in the red overnight as Dow Jones and S&P 500 lost 0.76 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively, while Nasdaq inched up by 0.07 percent.

Most neighboring Asian markets likewise recorded losses.

Shanghai shed 0.04 percent, Hong Kong lost 0.37 percent, Seoul declined by 0.77 percent, Jakarta dropped 1.61 percent, Singapore was down 1.22 percent, Bangkok slipped by 0.14 percent and Ho Chi Minh dipped by 0.4 percent. Tokyo was up 0.89 percent.

Trading remained weak with net value turnover ending at P5.50 billion, which fell below the year-to-date average of P7.15 billion.

Foreign funds exited as the market posted a net foreign selling of P49.55 million.

Majority of the local sectors closed with gains led by the services at 1.2 percent. The mining and oil index was the lone decliner at 0.31 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 742.74 million shares valued at P5.87 billion.

Winners marginally outpaced losers at 90 to 84, while 61 securities were unchanged.