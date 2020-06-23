PH breaches 1,000 in confirmed Covid cases in a day –DoH

THE Philippines has breached 1,000 in confirmed cases of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Tuesday, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Tuesday.

Of the 1,150 infections, 789 were fresh cases. This is the highest number of confirmed and fresh cases recorded since the pandemic began in March.

The latest count brings the total of Covid infections in the country to 31,825.

Of the 789 fresh cases, 288 came from Region 7 (Central Visayas), while 207 came from the National Capital Region, and 294 came from other regions.

Meanwhile, 361 late cases were also registered, with 110 coming from NCR, 32 from Central Visayas and 219 from other regions.

The DoH said that its Epidemiology Bureau was now analyzing all available information as to why there was an increase in the number of cases.

Of 1,150 infections, 299 have recovered from the virus, for a total of 8,442 while nine succumbed to the disease, increasing the toll to 1,186.

The country remains the third highest in the total number of infections in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia and Singapore.

Coronavirus cases worldwide have reached 9.1 million, including 472,703 dead.