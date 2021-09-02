PH chicken output down in Q2

PHILIPPINE chicken production declined in the second quarter of the year, while that of chicken egg improved, posting increases in almost all the regions, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In its April-June Report, the PSA said the total chicken output during the period reached 433,110 metric tons (MT), a 1.6-percent decrement from 439,996 MT in the same period in 2020.

Compared to their levels a year ago, six regions posted decreases in production. The highest decline was reported in Caraga at 11.2 percent, falling to 3,271 MT from the previous 3,682 MT.

During the second quarter, Central Luzon produced the highest amount of chicken at 140,402 MT. This was followed by Calabarzon and Northern Mindanao 87,902 MT and 36,918 MT total production, respectively.

“These regions shared 61.2 percent to the country’s total chicken production,” the PSA said.

As of July 1, the total inventory of chicken was estimated at 183.99 million birds, which is 1.3 percent lower than last year’s 186.49 million birds.

“Of the total chicken inventory, native/improved chicken contributed 45.2 percent, followed by broiler chicken with 31.1 percent share and layer chicken with 23.7 percent share. Population of native/improved chicken and broiler chicken lessened by -2.7 percent and -6.7 percent, respectively. On the other hand, layer chicken inventory improved by 10.0 percent,” the PSA said.



It also noted that bulk of total chicken inventory were from the three regions of Central Luzon, Northern Mindanao and Calabarzon, accounting for 42.4 percent of the total chicken inventory in the country.

At the same time, the highest inventory of native chicken was seen in Western Visayas at 13.16 million birds. Broiler chicken inventory was highest in Central Luzon with 15.63 million birds while Calabarzon shared the highest inventory of layer chicken with 15.44 million birds.

The average farmgate price of broiler chicken in commercial farms was at P100.69 per kilo, up by 17.9 percent from P85.39 per kilo last year.

During the three-month period, the highest farmgate price was recorded in April at P101.95 per kilo, while the lowest was quoted in June at P98.43 per kilo.

Meanwhile, local chicken egg production in April-June totaled 167,934 MT, a 13.1-percent increase from 148,453 MT in the same quarter last year.

The PSA said Calabarzon recorded the highest chicken egg production during the quarter 56,108 metric tons. “This was followed by Central Luzon with 33.73 thousand metric tons and Central Visayas with 16.49 thousand metric tons. These three regions accounted for 63.3 percent of the country’s total chicken egg production,” it added.

As of July 1, chicken laying flock inventory increased by 6.4 percent to 60.64 million birds from 57 million birds in 2020.

“Among the regions, Calabarzon had the highest population of chicken laying flock with 13.83 million birds, followed by Central Luzon with 10.78 million birds and Northern Mindanao with 5.88 million birds,” PSA said.