PH Coast Guard hiring 100 more medical technologists for COVID-19 fight

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine Coast Guard is in need of 100 medical technologists to boost its medical workforce to help in the fight against COVID-19.

On Sunday (May 17), the PCG said it already received 70 new sets of applicants for urgent hiring to add to its manpower on the frontlines. The fresh need for recruits came after the PCG enlisted 52 medical technologists in late April.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the current roles of the PCG is to help conduct rapid antibody testing for overseas Filipino workers returning to the Philippines from abroad.

The new recruits will be deployed to different PCG-manned facilities such as the Ninoy Aquino Terminal 1 and 2, quarantine ships and COVID-19 treatment facility at Pier 15 in South Harbor.

FEATURED STORIES

The recruits will undergo regular training as PCG officers only after the health crisis. The training will last between 6 and 11 months.

Edited by TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ