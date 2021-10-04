PH coffee industry roadmap revised

The Department of Agriculture will release the revised Philippine Coffee Industry Roadmap before the end of the year in a bid to improve the coffee sector in the country.

In the virtual Pandesal Forum on Friday, Agriculture Undersecretary for High Value Crops Evelyn Laviña said the country's coffee production has been declining since 2016.

Data from the department showed that there was an average decrease of 11.89 percent in volume of production of coffee from 2016 to 2020.

Last year, the volume of coffee produced in the country stood at 60,600 metric tons (MT), a drop from the 68,800 MT in 2016 and a marginal increase from the 60,000 MT in 2019.

Laviña told reporters that the decrease in production is due to aging farmers, farmers shifting their crops to other crops and the land conversion of agricultural lands for real estate development.

The agriculture undersecretary noted that the area planted for coffee has likewise been contracting for the past five years as it stood at 113,300 hectares (ha) in 2020.

The figure is slightly higher than the 112,000 ha in 2019 but a decline from the 114,800 ha in 2016.

Laviña said the department is trying to increase the country's coffee production and are doing parallel rehabilitation and planting.

The department also disclosed that the revised version of the Philippine Coffee Industry Roadmap 2017-2022 is in its final stages and is targeted to be released this year.

The revised roadmap is seen aiding the department in increasing the production of coffee in the country and addressing the gap between the supply and demand for the crop.

The Agriculture department said the revised roadmap focuses on accrediting more plant nurseries, retooling coffee propagators, improving yields by employing best practices and technologies, and expanding production.