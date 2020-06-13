PH coronavirus cases exceed 25,000; death toll at 1,074

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has logged 25, 392 cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of June 13, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

This number includes 607 additional COVID-19 patients, consisting of 504 newly-reported cases and 103 late cases, according to DOH.

The health agency also reported 22 new deaths, raising the death toll to 1,074.

Meanwhile, 252 more patients survived the severe respiratory ailment caused by coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The total count of recoveries is now at 5,706.

The COVID-19 outbreak started in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei province in late 2019.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illness, including pneumonia, and death.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

