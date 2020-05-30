PH Covid-19 cases breach 17,000 

THE Department of Health (DoH) on Saturday reported that 590 more individuals contracted coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country, bringing the nationwide count to 17,224.

According to DoH’s bulletin, 338 were “late cases”’ or were only validated today, but were recorded from four days ago and beyond.

The remaining 252 are considered “fresh cases” or those recorded within the last three days.

The DoH also reported 88 new recoveries and eight new deaths, raising the total to 3,808 and 950, respectively.

The active cases stand at 11,972, the DoH added.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the public should expect the number of cases to increase in the coming days as validation has been ramped up.

“There was a delay in submitting reports of cases to the epidemiology bureau, due to multiple factors,” Vergeire had said. “Late submissions from labs and previous manual process of encoding and reporting,” she added.

On Thursday night, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila, Davao City, Regions 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon) and 4A (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Pangasinan, and Albay under a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to June 15.