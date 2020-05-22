PH COVID-19 cases rise to 13,597 as recoveries reach 3,092

MANILA, Philippines — The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose further to 13,597 as the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 163 new infections on Friday.

Of the new cases, 91 were recorded in Metro Manila, 56 came from Region VII and 16 were from different regions

ADVERTISEMENT

DOH also announced 92 new recoveries. This brings the total number of recovered patients in the country to 3,092.

Meanwhile, 11 more people succumbed to the respiratory illness, bringing the total death toll to 857.

FEATURED STORIES

DOH COVID-19 CASE BULLETIN #069As of 4PM today, May 22, 2020, the Department of Health reports 163 new cases… Posted by Department of Health (Philippines) on Friday, May 22, 2020

The DOH earlier confirmed that the country is still on the first wave of COVID-19 infections, which is “driven by local transmission.”

This came after Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced in a Senate hearing Wednesday that the Philippines is now experiencing its second wave of infection.

The department noted that the wave peaked on March 31 with 538 cases recorded in a single day, and has “started to flatten” with the number of daily infections declining.

To date, over five million people worldwide have been infected with the novel coronavirus, which was first detected in Hubei, China late last.

ADVERTISEMENT

EDV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ