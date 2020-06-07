PH COVID-19 cases rise to 21,895; death toll breaches 1,000-mark

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines is now at 21,895, the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday.

Of the total number of cases, there are now 4,530 recoveries as 89 new patients successfully recovered from the viral disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the death toll for COVID-19 has breached the 1,000-mark, as nine new fatalities were reported, bringing the total to 1,003.

FEATURED STORIES

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ