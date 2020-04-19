PH COVID-19 cases rise to 6,259; DOH records 56 new recoveries

MANILA, Philippines — There are now 6,259 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) announced Sunday.

Of the total number, the DOH also reported 56 new recoveries, bringing the total to 572.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll jumped to 409 with the addition of 12 new cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases meanwhile rose by 112 cases from the previous record of 6,087.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that first emerged in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province in late 2019.

The disease is caused by a new coronavirus that was later named as SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses.

