PH Covid-19 cases rise to 7,294 — DoH

THE Philippines has 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), raising the total to 7,294, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Saturday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that thirty more people survived the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 792.

Meanwhile, 17 patients have died, increasing the toll to 494, Vergeire added.

Of the total number of infections, 1,101 are healthcare workers, including 26 who have died.

Vergeire said that 434 are doctors, 400 are nurses, 55 are nursing assistants, 32 are medical technologists, and 21 radiologic technologists.

Vergeire did not disclose the nature of work of the remaining infected healthcare workers.

In a press briefing early this week, Vergeire said that the DoH was considering shortening the work hours of the frontliners would lessen their exposure to the disease, allow them to rest and build up their resistance.

Vergeire said that the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) reduced the “doubling time” of the Covid-19, but not “slow enough” to indicate that the curve had flattened.

To contain the spread of the virus, President Rodrigo Duterte extended the enhanced community quarantine in the regions of Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon until May 15.

Vergeire said that the country now has a daily testing capacity of 4,500 as the government aims to do 8,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of the month with 18 subnational laboratories capable of doing Covid-19 tests.