PH COVID-19 cases top 24,000 as record high 270 patients recover

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases jumped to 24,175 on Thursday after the Department of Health (DOH) announced 443 new infections.

Of the new cases, 253 were “fresh” or those patients whose test results were released within the last three days, while 190 were “late” cases.

The DOH also reported nine more people succumbed to the disease, pushing the nationwide death toll to 1,036.

LOOK: DOH COVID-19 CASE BULLETIN #089As of 4PM today, June 11, 2020, the Department of Health reports the total number… Posted by Department of Health (Philippines) on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, 270 more patients defeated the viral illness. The total recoveries in the Philippines now stand at 5,165. This is the highest single-day increase in recoveries, topping Wednesday’s tally of 159.

Experts from the University of the Philippines estimated that the number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines could shoot up to 40,000 by the end of June as the country is still experiencing “significant” community transmission of the disease three months into the pandemic.

This came as the government looks to further ease lockdown restrictions being enforced nationwide.

Worldwide, there are currently over 7.3 million people who contract the novel coronavirus that was first detected in Hubei, China.

