PH Covid-19 cases up to 27, 238 — DoH

THE Philippines has recorded 457 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 27,238, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 342 were of individuals who received their test results within three days, while 115 others received theirs four days after and were therefore considered late.

Total active cases in the country are at 19,126, of which, 97.4 percent of are mild cases while 0.4 percent are severe or critical cases.

At least 268 people have recovered to raise the total to 6,820 while five more died, increasing the toll to 1,108.

The country ranks third in the number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia, behind Singapore and Indonesia.

Coronavirus infections worldwide are now at 8,191,391, with the global death toll at 444,076, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center of Johns Hopkins University.