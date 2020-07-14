‘PH Covid-19 tests to exceed 1M by end-Jul’

THE Philippines’ test for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is expected to breach one million by the end of July as it further improved its maximum testing capacity, the country’s testing czar said.

Covid-19 Response Deputy Chief Implementer Vivencio Dizon said there were 978,651 tests conducted nationwide as of Saturday, July 11.

“Kung maaalala n’yo po, ito po ang target na si-net natin noong nakaraang buwan, na by the end of July, isang milyon na po ang test natin at ngayon ay wala pang kalahating buwan ng Hulyo ay nasa halos one million na tayo at papunta na po tayo sa nasabing target ng Chief Implementer na sampung milyong test by next year (If you can remember, this was our target set last month, that by end of July, we will reach one million tests and now, we are not even halfway through July yet and we already have almost one million tests conducted and we are gearing towards reaching 10-million target by next year as mentioned by our Chief Implementer),” Dizon said during a virtual press briefing.

Dizon said the daily testing capacity of the country has increased from only 500 tests in March to 23,000 tests as of July 9, and as about to hit the 32,000 daily testing capacity targeted to be achieved by the government by the end of this month.

He said the increase was due to the government’s faster accreditation of testing laboratories throughout the country. Currently, there are now 85 testing facilities nationwide.

Dizon said the Department of Health (DoH) was set to release expanded testing guidelines, a move that was expected to further scale up the nation’s testing capacity.

“Once the guidelines are approved, frontliners such as uniformed personnel, barangay workers, as well as the frontliners of private establishments who include service crew, security guards, and other personnel will qualify for RT-PCR testing which shall be covered by PhilHealth,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Task Force against Covid-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said the National Action Plan Phase 2, which covers June to September 2020, “will center on saving lives and mitigating the impact as one, towards economic and social recovery.”

He said under this, the economy would gradually be reopened on the condition that companies would ensure the health safety of their employees by following minimum health standards.

Guided by the government’s “Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate” strategy, localized lockdowns will also be implemented, according to Galvez.

Stricter community quarantine protocols will be enforced based on granular data coming from sub-villages (sitio), villages (barangay), and municipalities where there have been spikes in the number of Covid-19 cases, he said.

As of July 12, the Philippines has recorded a total of 57,006 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 20,371 recoveries and 1,599 deaths.