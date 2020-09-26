PH COVID-19 total caseload now at 301,256

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines logged 2,180 additional coronavirus disease infections nationwide, increasing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 301,256.

As of Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 63,066 active cases of the respiratory ailment.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country reached 5,284 including 88 new fatalities.

The Philippine health department also revealed 787 additional COVID-19 patients who recovered from the illness, boosting the sum of recoveries to 232,906.

DOH said it modified the total caseload after deleting 852 duplicates. Of the number, 259 are recoveries.

Meanwhile, 21 recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation by the health department.

Three out of 134 accredited laboratories were not able to submit their data to the agency’s COVID-19 Data Repository System (CDRS) on September 25, 2020.

DOH said the laboratories were Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital, Philippine Heart Center and Safeguard DNA Diagnostics.

