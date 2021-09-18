PH Covid cases may have ‘peaked’, decline seen – OCTA

A senior fellow of the independent OCTA Research Team said the number of cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country and in the National Capital Region may have reached their peak, despite the reproduction number remaining above 1.

Dr. Guido David also said that there could be some instances that cases may spike again due to backlogs in data reporting.

But with cases now averaging between 20,000 and 21,000 in the past few days, David said there was now a slow decline despite the backlog.

“Hindi pa naman certain yan, ang sinasabi [ko] lang, we may have already peaked, baka yun na yung pinakamataas…. we have to see this trend in the coming week, and kahit may backlog ganito pa rin yung trend natin, (That is not yet certain, but what I am saying is that we may have already peaked and we have reached the highest number of cases…we have to see this trend in the coming week and even with the backlogs, I see this trend continuing),” David told The Manila Times in a phone interview on Saturday.

The country experienced its single-day highest number of cases at 24,695 on September 11. It reported 20,336 cases on Friday.

He said that the average daily cases in Metro Manila have also possibly peaked after reaching an average of 6,000 cases in the previous week, with the current average now between 5,700 and 5,800.

David also said that the current reproduction number in the country was at 1.2 and 1.22 in the NCR. But the majority of cities in the capital have experienced less than 10 percent growth in cases, and some are now even experiencing a negative growth rate.



The decline in cases in the NCR, David noted, could be due to the increased rate of vaccination, with the capital now reaching the 50 percent threshold for double vaccinations and nearly 80 percent having their first doses.

He also said that he did not see the possibility that the NCR may reach 16,000 to 43,000 cases by the end of September, which was predicted by the Department of Health (DoH).