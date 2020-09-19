PH Covid cases up to 283K with 3,962 new infections–DoH

THE Philippines logged 3,962 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Saturday, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

This figure raises the total number of infections to 283,460, of which 68,645 are active.

Of the active cases, 96.4 percent are mild and asymptomatic, 2.5 percent are critical and 1.1 percent severe.

Metro Manila has the most number of new infections with 1,440, followed by Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas.

Meanwhile, 1,128 recoveries were recorded on Saturday, bringing the count of survivors to 209,885.

The death toll has risen to 4,930, including 100 new fatalities.

Metro Manila had the highest toll at 52 from April to September while 14 came from Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), 10 from Western Visayas, six from Central Luzon, five from Northern Mindanao, three each from Cagayan Valley and Bicol, and two from Ilocos. Five were recorded in other regions.

Over 3 million individuals have been tested nationwide.

About 30 million people have been infected with Covid-19 globally, of whom 943,433 have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.