PH Covid death rate is dropping, says DoH

IN a report that was published solely by The Manila Times Thursday, June 4, Department of Health (DoH) records indicate that there has been a steep drop in the number of people dying of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country.

Additionally, an infectious disease expert attached to one government hospital explained that the drop in deaths could be due to fewer infections among the elderly population.

This is a significant advance in government reporting on the pandemic. Normally, the nation gets from the regular daily briefing of the DoH, courtesy of Health Undersecretary Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire, only a recitation of the latest jumps in the number of new cases, deaths and recoveries. Other vital information is omitted.

The public is not given a report on the infection and fatality rates, which would enable Filipinos to assess how the country is faring in the fight against the virus in comparison with other countries.

This time around, the DoH reported that the monthly mortality average fell from 25.3 deaths per day in April to 1.6 deaths at the end of May.

More significantly, a government infectious disease expert provided a detailed explanation of why the Covid death rate may be dropping

Dr. Rontgene Solante, the infectious disease director of the state-run San Lazaro Hospital, said the decline could be due to the fewer infections that have occurred in the Philippines’ elderly population.

“When we have elderly patients — 70, 75 years old — with moderate symptoms, chances are, after two to three days, they will be critical, and even if they are given medication, the risk of death is really high,” Solante said at a virtual media briefing on Wednesday.

Solante said 70 percent of coronavirus deaths in the country occur among senior citizens.

Fortunately, fewer elderly patients are being hospitalized, the infectious disease expert added.

“From what we are observing, fewer in the elderly population have contracted the disease, maybe because social distancing and community quarantine have limited their movement.”

He reported that there were also fewer patients with severe infection admitted in hospitals, and most of the infections now occur in the 20, 30 and 40 age groups.

This age group — without underlying condition — is more likely to survive the respiratory disease, Solante said. “Those who have a higher chance for survival are those patients without co-morbidities and who are less than 50 years old.”

The Philippines reported its lowest single day death average since March on June 1, when it reported only three deaths.

Vergeire said during recent media briefings that the doubling time for reported cases had slowed down to more than seven days.

The country currently ranks second to Indonesia in coronavirus deaths in Southeast Asia, with 1,663 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Tracker.

As of Wednesday, the country had 19,748 virus cases, after 751 new cases were reported, the DoH said.

The total recovery count increased to 4,153, with 90 cases added to Tuesday’s 4,063.

The death toll was 974, after eight new deaths were reported.

This much must be said for the public information system on the pandemic: it is commendable that Philippine health authorities have scrupulously adhered to a careful monitoring of the public health situation, and have paid dutiful regard to the credibility of statistics. There has evidently been no attempt to doctor or fudge the numbers for whatever purpose.

The national consensus is incontrovertible and unwavering. In the face of this dreadful disease, which threatens all regardless of station in life, and in order to avert panic and sustain public health, it is paramount for the nation to continuously be told the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about the pandemic.

That, too, is our charge as a responsible mass media organization.