PH Covid deaths hit 15,000

The country has logged more than 15,000 deaths since the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic began, with an additional 204 deaths, according to the Department of Health.

It was the fourth straight day that the death toll hovered above 200.

The DoH reported 11,378 new cases on Monday, for a total of 876,225. Of this,

157,451 are active.

The positivity rate remains high at 19.5 percent.

Hospital utilization rate continues to be at the critical level with 86 percent of intensive care unit beds utilized in Metro Manila.