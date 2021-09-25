PH economic losses to pandemic P41T – NEDA

THE estimated long-run total cost of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and quarantines for current and future generations of Filipinos is estimated at P41.4 trillion, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

“The present and future costs are estimated at P41.4 trillion in net present value terms. Broken down, in 2020, we lost P4.3 trillion; in the next 10 to 40 years, we estimate that we will lose up to P37 trillion,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said in a NEDA statement released on Saturday.

Due to weaker demand in sectors that need social distancing, such as tourism, restaurants, and public transit, Chua said that consumption and investment will be lower in the next 10 years. As a result, tax revenues will be lower if enterprises are unable to operate at full capacity.

Chua, who is also NEDA chief, added that the overall loss due to lesser consumption is expected to be P4.5 trillion.

Meanwhile, private investment and returns have fallen by roughly P21.3 trillion over the same period.

“We expect the economy to converge to the pre-pandemic growth path by the tenth year. While we will recover to the pre-pandemic level by the end of 2022 or early 2023, it will take several more years before we converge to our original growth path,” he stressed.