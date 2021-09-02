THE Philippine economy will benefit if the government’s more integrated approach to controlling the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic is well managed, Moody’s Analytics said on Thursday.

For much of the past 18 months of the pandemic, Steven Cochrane, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Moody’s Analytics, said Philippine policymakers have relied primarily on severe and lengthy lockdowns across Metro Manila and much of the rest of the country to tame the pace of coronavirus infections.

Cochrane added the Philippines is having the slowest economic recovery in the Asia-Pacific region as a result of these. Nonetheless, the country is beginning to take a more holistic strategy to dealing with the pandemic’s economic consequences.

“[A] change is underway toward a more integrated approach that lends some upside potential to the near-term outlook. If executed well, this could finally help an economy that has been very sluggish under the weight of severe and lengthy lockdowns.”

The first and most crucial of these more integrated approaches, he said, is the acquisition of more vaccine doses, with immunizations becoming generally available to all sectors of the population beginning in October.

Second, people with proof of immunization will get priority access to public transportation, shopping centers, and eateries. Third, a proposal has been submitted to move away from the current rigorous quarantines and toward a policy of “granular lockdowns,” which would alternate periods of lockdown between sections, similar to how groups are rotated into and out of office work spaces.

“There are few details on how this will be designed and implemented, but the proposal offers the potential of allowing greater access to shopping and other economic activities and boosting the pace of economic recovery,” Cochrane said.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Cochrane added that Moody’s Analytics expects the Philippine economy to grow by a modest 4 percent this year, but the new integrated approach to Covid-19 creates some upside potential in the rate of recovery, primarily for 2022 because the majority of the policy shift will not begin until the fourth quarter of this year.

“We have not adjusted our forecast based on these actions, but we will be watching carefully for further details on their scope and execution.”