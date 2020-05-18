‘PH economy to shrink by over 10% in Apr-Jun’

A pair of analysts have forecast a double-digit contraction of the Philippine economy in the second quarter of 2020 because of the lockdowns implemented in different parts of the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This undated file photo shows an aerial view of new skyscrapers being constructed in Manila. (TMT file photo)

In separate comments on Monday, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Vice President and lead economist Emilio Neri Jr. and Standard Chartered Bank economist Chidu Narayanan project the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to drop by more than 18 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

Their forecasts are worse than the -0.2 percent GDP fall in the first quarter and the 5.4-percent growth in the same period in 2019.

In an interview with the ABS-CBN News Channel, Neri said the lockdowns could result in a economic contraction of between 12 percent and more than 18 percent in April to June.

“If you have six or eight weeks [under lockdown in] the second quarter…we should not be surprised if we see a double-digit decline in GDP in the second quarter, and consumption could actually be bad,” he explained.

Neri later confirmed his outlook to The Manila Times, saying computations showed that in the first quarter alone, the enhanced community quarantine implemented in the last two weeks of March implied a 20-percent decline in GDP.

Meanwhile, Narayanan said the economy could shrink by 13 percent at worst in the three months ending June before rebounding modestly in the second half of the year.

“Domestic consumption is likely to decline further in the second quarter; the enhanced community quarantine measures, implemented since March 16, are likely to have a bigger impact in the second quarter than in the first quarter,” he added.

These projections are contrary to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno’s earlier statement that there was hope the economy “will not sink too much” in the second quarter because of base effects, as the slowest quarterly growth in 2019 was recorded in the three months ending June.

“In the second quarter of last year, if you recall, the budget was not approved on time, it was election season and construction actually also contracted. On that basis, there’s hope…that we may not end up in [a] recession this year,” he said.