PH embassy monitoring 115 Covid positive Filipinos in Malaysia

Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia Charles Jose said on Monday that they were monitoring 115 Filipinos who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

All of the cases were linked to a gathering, he said in the Laging Handa public briefing on state network PTV-4

“Sa ngayon po ‘no meron po kaming mino-monitor na 115 cases…mga Filipino na nag-test positive ng Covid-19. (Right now, we are monitoring 115 cases of Filipinos who tested positive for Covid-19) ” Jose said.

“Among these 115 Filipinos na nag-test positive, 105 po sa kanila ay mga Madrasah students dito po sa Malaysia. (Among these 115 Filipinos who tested positive, 105 were Madrasah students in Malaysia.). ” he added

The envoy also said that out of the 115, who were still in Malaysia, 98 were already discharged and 17 were undergoing treatment.

