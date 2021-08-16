PH evacuates Filipinos in Afghanistan

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has started evacuating Filipinos in Afghanistan amid the worsening security situation there.

There are 130 Filipinos in Afghanistan, which is now under the control of the Taliban after Afghan President Ashraf Ghanin fled to Tajikistan to avoid bloodshed.

On Sunday night, 32 Filipinos were taken to Doha. They are now waiting for their flight home. A group of 19 Filipinos are also set to leave immediately.

In a statement on Monday, the DFA assured the public that it has made some “arrangements for the repatriation of Filipinos left in Kabul, Afghanistan.”

The DFA’s foreign service posts in the region were “exploring all avenues of cooperation and are closely coordinating with governments and international partners to guarantee their immediate and safe passage.”

Reacting on a netizen’s remark on Twitter that civilians can no longer escape Kabul because the United States Army took over Kabul airport, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Sunday said, “What are you saying, I cannot repatriate my nationals? I am chartering a plane to get them out.”

The Foreign Affairs department raised Alert Level 4 for the whole of Afghanistan due to the uncertain security situation in the country.

Alert level 4 is raised when there is large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack. It compels the DFA to undertake the mandatory evacuation of Filipinos in the area.

The DFA called on all Filipinos in Afghanistan to join the repatriation effort and to immediately contact the Philippine Embassy in Pakistan, which has jurisdiction over Afghanistan.