PH external debt hits over $81B in Jan-Mar

The country’s outstanding external debt reached $81.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, down from the October-to-December 2019 figure, but up from the year-earlier amount, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday.

In a statement, the central bank said the January-to-March amount was $2.2 billion smaller than the $83.6 billion posted three months earlier “due to net repayments of $4.0 billion, largely attributed to the settlement of short-term maturing obligations by the private sector.”

This was offset by the $1.1-billion increase in nonresidents’ investments in Philippine debt papers issued offshore, demonstrating investors’ confidence in the country’s creditworthiness; prior periods’ adjustments of $580 million; and positive foreign exchange revaluation adjustments of $101 million as the US dollar weakened against the Japanese yen, it added.

The debt stock surged by $990 million from a year ago as the transfer of local debt papers from residents to nonresidents, prior periods’ adjustments and positive foreign-exchange adjustments more than offset the $2.2-billion net repayments by private sector banks’ short-term accounts.

Meanwhile, key external debt indicators “remained at prudent levels” during the period, the Bangko Sentral said.

As a percentage of annual aggregate output, the external debt (EDT) ratio improved to 21.4 percent from 22.2 percent and 22.9 percent a quarter and a year ago, respectively.

“The ratio indicates the country’s sustained strong position to service foreign borrowings in the medium to long term,” the BSP said, adding that the country’s EDT-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio remains one of the lowest in Southeast Asia.

The country’s debt service ratio (DSR) rose to 8.9 percent from 5.7 percent a year ago due to higher payments, leading the central bank to note that it “has consistently remained at single-digit levels.”

The DSR ratio is a measure of the country’s adequacy to meet its obligations, based on foreign-exchange earnings, by relating principal and interest payments to merchandise exports and receipts from services and primary income.