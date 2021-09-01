PH factory output contracts in Aug

THE country’s manufacturing sector contracted in August as stricter quarantine measures forced factories and businesses to close, the IHS Markit said.

Results of the latest IHS Markit survey released on Wednesday showed that the Philippine manufacturing purchasing managers (PMI) fell to a 15-month low of 46.4 in August from 50.4 in July.

“The latest decline indicated a renewed contraction in operating conditions in the Philippines manufacturing sector, and which was the steepest since May 2020,” said IHS Markit.

The PMI takes into account new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery time, and stocks. Readings above 50 signal an expansion; below that, a contraction.

Production fell for the fifth consecutive month, which firms attributed to the third wave of Covid-19 cases and the subsequent tightening of restrictions that led to factory and business closures during the demand.

New orders likewise declined at one of the quickest rates in the series history as tighter restrictions on travel and closure of businesses led clients to curb orders.

IHS Markit said firms reported weak domestic sales while exports fell at the quickest rate since July 2020 due to the contraction of foreign demand.



Lower output requirements meanwhile led to sharp declines in purchasing activity as firms looked to recover some costs and restructure stocks due to the weak demand.

Supplier performance recorded a sharp deterioration due to tighter restrictions, port congestions, and supplier shortages.

IHS Markit said delivery time during the month was among the lengthiest in the over five-and-a-half-year history of the survey.

Employment levels, meanwhile, fell at a sharp and accelerated pace in August due to factory shutdowns.

According to IHS Markit, input prices increased on the back of global raw material shortages and delivery delays, noting, however, that there were signs of moderation with costs rising at the softest pace in seven months.

IHS Markit said firms passed on part of this increase by raising selling charges.

Despite these, firms’ expectations on output continued to be positive but this fell to a four-month low in August.

“On a brighter note, firms’ expectations towards the outlook remained optimistic owing to hopes that the latest downturn is only temporary. Looking at prices, easing input costs suggests that the sharp price pressures seen since the start of the year are starting to ease,” said IHS Markit economist Shreeya Patel.

“As with all regions, vaccinations remain paramount to controlling the spread of the disease and the associated variants. Policymakers have once again reiterated the importance of inoculating the population, which it endeavours to do by early next year. Firms will hope shocks to the supply of vaccines are brought under control to prevent this being pushed back again,” added Patel.