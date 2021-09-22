PH fashion icon Criselda Lontok dies at 81

FASHION ICON The late Criselda Lontok at the launch of her eponymous fashion label’s Holiday 2018 collection. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ESTEEMED fashion designer and style icon Criselda Lontok died Wednesday, her son, John Fernandez, said in a post on Facebook. She was 81.

“It truly breaks my heart to announce the passing of the very first queen in my life, my mama, Criselda R. Lontok. God can be so full of surprises that I sometimes wonder why mama?

“But I have humbly learned to accept His will and respect the greater purpose of this very, very sad moment in our family’s lives. Thank you, mama, for the best that you have always given us through your unconditional love. This post proves how wonderful a person you truly are from all the friends that express their love for you. I love you and will miss you terribly! Now you are my queen angel.”

The post did not indicate Lontok’s cause of death, but ABS-CBN News, in speaking to Fernandez, reported sepsis caused his mother’s demise. Tests ruled out coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

A former beauty queen and model in the ’60s, Lontok set foot in fashion as a merchandise manager for Rustan’s. Her talent, however, caught the eye of Rustan’s matriarch and founder, the late Gliceria Rustia-Tantoco, who took Lontok under her wing.

Before long, Lontok designed and launched her eponymous fashion label, which has always been carried exclusively by Rustan’s. Over the last four decades, Lontok has served as a go-to brand for Filipino women who go for elegant yet wearable pieces for different occasions.

“The most precious lesson I learned all these years as a designer is that style and comfort should never be a paradox but a fusion. That customer satisfaction should be first and foremost together with the elegance and practicality of the designs,” Lontok famously said in an interview.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }