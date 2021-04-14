PH fires off  new diplomatic protest over Chinese ships’ return in WPS

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Wednesday ordered the filing of a new diplomatic protest against China amid reports of the return of over 200 Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Locsin issued the directive following the report of the National Task Force for WPS that 240 Chinese military militia were seen swarming in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“@DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) Fire a diplomatic protest now. @DFA by the time I get to the office at noon that diplomatic protest has already been fired. Now!,” Locsin said in a series of tweets. “Bumalik na sila (They’re back). Remember the movie Poltergeist when the little girl looking at the snow on the TV screen screams, ‘Mom, they’re back.’ Yup, the poltergeist are baaaack,” he added. The NTF-WPS has reported that only nine of the 220 Chinese vessels were left moored in the Julian Felipe Reef in the WPS. The Chinese ships swarmed the reef in the early part of March apparently to seek cover from bad weather.

“Well, shortlived good news. The really bad news is not that they’re swarming as a prelude to legal possession — legally impossible; they really are fishing — everything in the water that belongs by law to us: fish, clams and in such big quantities as to wipe out sustainability,” Locsin said. Reacting on a news item that Chinese scientists drilled in the contested South China Sea, Locsin said, “As long as not in the Philippines’ EEZ. Period”.