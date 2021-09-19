PH foreign debt hits $100B

The country’s outstanding external obligations exceeded the $100-billion level at the end of June this year, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In a statement, the central bank reported that the actual P101.2 billion foreign debt during the period was $4.1 billion, up 4.3 percent from the $97 billion at the end of March 2021.

“The rise in external debt was due to net availments of $3.8 billion, largely attributed to the national government (NG) as it raised: $3.0 billion from the issuance of euro-denominated global bonds and Samurai bonds; and $1.3 billion from multilateral and bilateral creditors to fund the NG’s general financing requirements and Covid-19 pandemic response programs/projects,” it underscored.

The increase was supported by $977 million in prior-period adjustments.

Meanwhile, $686 million in resident investments in Philippine debt instruments issued offshore helped to offset the debt expansion.

Due to $14.4 billion in net availments, largely by the government and private non-banks, and $205 million in positive foreign exchange revaluation, the debt stock grew by $13.7 billion year-on-year.

The BSP added that the inching up of the debt level was somewhat offset by a $438 million transfer of Philippine debt papers from non-residents to residents, as well as $391 million in prior period adjustments.



The country’s foreign debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio improved to 26.5 percent from 26.6 percent a quarter before, reflecting higher economic development in the second quarter, the Bangko Sentral noted.

The country’s GDP jumped by 11.8 percent in April-June this year, ending the recession.

“The country’s total outstanding debt (EDT) to GDP ratio remains one of the lowest as compared to other Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member-countries. The low EDT to GDP ratio indicates the country’s sustained strong position to service foreign borrowings in the medium to long-term,” the central bank pointed out.

The country’s debt service ratio (DSR) rose to 9.4 percent from 8.4 percent a year ago as a result of higher payments.

The DSR is a measure of the country’s foreign exchange earnings’ adequacy to meet maturing liabilities, the central bank explained. It connects principal and interest payments (debt service burden) to exports of goods and revenues from services and primary income.

As of end-June 2021, public sector external debt was $59.9 billion, while private sector debts totaled $41.3 billion.

The largest creditor countries were Japan with $15.2 billion, the Netherlands with $3.3 billion, and the United States with $3.3 billion.

Borrowings in the form of bonds/notes accounted for the majority of total outstanding external debt (37.5 percent), followed by loans from official sources such as multilateral and bilateral creditors (35.2 percent), and obligations to foreign banks and other financial institutions (21.2 percent); the rest (6.2 percent) was owed to other creditor types.

Lastly, the BSP said the country’s debt stock was predominantly denominated in US dollars with 54.8 percent and Japanese yen with 11.5 percent in terms of currency mix. World Bank and Asian Development Bank multi-currency loans denominated in US dollars accounted for 19.3 percent of the total. The 14.3-percent balance included the Philippine peso, euro, and special drawing rights, among other currencies.