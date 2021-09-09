PH fully vaccinates 15M individuals, targets 20M in Sept

THE Philippines recorded 15 million fully vaccinated individuals against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Thursday, moving closer to its 20 million target by the end of September, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr.

Galvez said a total of 37,176,513 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered out of the almost 53 million that the Philippines has received from donations and procurements.

This is equivalent to about 15.8 million Filipinos who have been fully vaccinated.

Galvez said the government was “on track” in its inoculation drive, although he had admitted that the country was way far from its target of jabbing 77 million individuals by the end of the year.

Galvez, who leads the National Task Force Against Covid-19, had said he will “try” to speed up the vaccine rollout this month to achieve at least 20 million fully inoculated Filipinos.

The Philippines is expected to receive 61 million more vaccines this September and October, following the deliveries of more supplies of China’s Sinovac and the US-made Pfizer, among others.

The government aims to complete the inoculation of 70 percent of the target eligible groups to achieve herd immunity. Priority areas include Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, and Cagayan de Oro City, where cases of Covid-19 are prevalent.



The nation also seeks to initially vaccinate or administer the first shots to at least 50 percent of the population of other areas by the end of October.