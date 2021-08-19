PH gets 3M more Sinovac vaccines

THE Philippines received three million more doses of China’s Sinovac vaccines for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Thursday, as public and private officials continue to ramp up the rollout of jabs amid the lockdown in Metro Manila.

The coronavirus shots arrived in the country via Philippine Airlines flight at 5:55 p.m. National Task Force Against Covid-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez, Jr. welcomed the new shipment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The delivery brought the total number of vaccines in the country to almost 46 million or 45,940,390. At least 24 million of these were from Sinovac.

“We are doing this to achieve herd immunity, to immunize 70 percent of our population by December,” Galvez said in Filipino.

He said another three million Sinovac shots are expected to arrive this month; 10 million in September; and 9 million in October.

Sinopharm doses, also manufactured and donated by China, will likewise be delivered to the country in the succeeding days.

Galvez, vaccine czar, said the government is still negotiating for earlier deliveries of several doses.



“We are also having diplomatic negotiations,” he added, noting that there may be more “donations” through bilateral agreements and the CoVax facility of the United States and World Health Organization.

Based on data from August 18, about 12.9 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.